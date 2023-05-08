Longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has been placed on suspension after critics say he uttered the n-word on the air during Friday’s NBC Sports California broadcast.

NBC Sports says that Kuiper will remain off the air until a full investigation into the incident can be conducted, USA Today reported.

The 59-year-old broadcaster, who first began calling games in 2006, told fans he is “horrified” by what he said on Friday’s broadcast.

“I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said,” Kuiper said in a statement on Saturday. “I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies.”

Kuiper even apologized during the game when he started the sixth inning with an apology.

Broadcaster Glen Kuiper opened the top of the sixth with an apology for something that he said earlier in the broadcast. No idea what that might have been. #Athletics #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/EnAkn7oSaR — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) May 6, 2023

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to and I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that,” Kupier said that night.

The apology was in reference to his verbal slip made during some pregame chatter about the trip he and partner Dallas Braden made to the Negro Leagues Museum ahead of Friday’s game.

During the segment, Kuiper seemed to cross “major league” with “negro league,” and it seemed to come out almost as if he was saying the n-word.

WATCH:

The Oakland Athletics play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper apologized on air after saying "nigger league museum" before Friday's game at the Kansas City Royalshttps://t.co/JIDbcYcfka pic.twitter.com/nUOxIsxsNo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 6, 2023

The team also issued a statement about the incident saying that it was “unacceptable.”

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable,” the team said, adding, “The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.”

Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, also put out a statement on Saturday: “I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper. I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find in yourselves to do the same!”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston