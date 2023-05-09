ESPN Announcer Apologizes for Saying Indigenous Player’s Name Sounds Like ‘Toilet Paper’ Brand

ESPN anchor John Anderson has apologized to Las Vegas Golden Knights player Zach Whitecloud after joking that the player’s name sounded like a toilet paper brand.

Anderson was performing his regular duties as a SportsCenter anchor on Monday night, discussing the Golden Knight’s 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, when the highlights showed Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud’s second-period goal.

The name “Whitecloud” prompted Anderson to poke fun at the player.

“What kind of name is Whitecloud? Great name if you’re a toilet paper,” Anderson said.

Whitecloud is not a toilet paper brand, but it is the last name of the first NHL player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Canada.

It didn’t take long for Anderson to begin apologizing for his remark. On Tuesday, Anderson released a statement admitting he “blew it.”

“This is totally on me and I sincerely apologize to Zach, the Golden Knights, their fans and everyone else for what I said. It’s my job to be prepared and know the backgrounds of the players and I blew it,” Anderson said.

Whitecloud reached out to Anderson and forgave him for his “insensitive” joke.

“It was obviously, I think, an attempt at humor that came out as being obviously insensitive, and he acknowledges that. He understands that it was wrong to say, and I wanted to make sure that he knew that. I accepted his apology.

“In our culture we’re raised to be the first ones to reach out and offer our help. That’s why I reached out to John this morning. And wanted to make sure that he understood that, that I understood that people make mistakes, and he acknowledges that he’s willing, trying to move forward in the right direction and be better from it.”

The Golden Knights have a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Oilers.

