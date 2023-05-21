Club pro golfer Michael Block, age 46, dunked a stunning hole-in-one at the PGA Championship final round on Sunday.

Block sunk his ace on the par-3 15th hole at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

“The fairy tale story gets better. A hole-in-one,” the announcer could be heard saying as Block nailed the ace shot and the crowd went wild with applause.

At first, Block could not believe it himself as he looked to his partner, Rory McIlroy, and asked if he truly sunk an ace.

“Did that go in, Rory?” he asked, to which McIlroy nodded “Yes.”

“Block made his way to the hole and the crowd never let up. The cheers were deafening, and he couldn’t shake the smile off his face,” according to Fox News. “Block has been a fan favorite all week as he became the only Tour pro who qualified for the major to make the cut, while many struggled at the difficult course.”

“Entering Sunday, Block was in a position to win $500,000, which he gets to cash being a certified pro. The most he said he ever made golfing was $75,000,” added the outlet. “With the hole-in-one, Block is tied 14th as his final round – one of the most memorable and feel-good stories at a major championship – is coming to an end.”

