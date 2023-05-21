WATCH: College Baseball Player Plays Stirring Rendition of the National Anthem on Guitar

Tre Jones III, an outfielder at Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, stole the show on Senior Day Saturday when he took the field and played an excellent rendition of the national anthem on his guitar.

The crowd roared with applause and approval at the end of his performance. Jones also gave the crowd plenty to cheer about during the game, as he went 3 for 4 in a losing effort against Incarnate Word.

A little flair with a solo at the end also pleased the crowd on an otherwise tough day for the Islanders. The musical performance also caps off a stellar season for Jones on the field. The redshirt junior hit .318 to go along with six home runs.

Jones’ anthem starkly contrasts the athlete protests that swept the pro and collegiate ranks. Though those protests have largely subsided, the stain remains, and the public’s image of athletes has been, possibly, forever tarnished.

Jones’ performance doesn’t erase those events, but it’s good to see some athletes still will respect the flag.