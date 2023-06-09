6-Year-Old Patriots Fan Who Had Brady Jersey Cut Off During Medical Emergency Gets a Special Treat

An obviously dedicated young Patriots fan got quite a surprise from his favorite team thanks to a doctor who helped save his arm after a scary fall.

Ashton Turmel, a 6-year-old Patriots fan from Delaware, had a scary incident a few weeks ago when he fell seven feet at a playground. Even scarier is that Ashtonn’s fall ruptured a major artery in his arm that required emergency medical attention.

“I remember falling off backwards,” Ashton said, according to WGAL.

“They were concerned they would have to amputate his hand,” Ashton’s mother said.

However, the young man kept his emotions in check up until this point. The only time he lost it was when doctors had to cut his Tom Brady jersey off to work on his arm.

“The only time he cried when we got to the hospital was when they cut the jersey off,” Ashton’s mother said. “So they cut the sleeve first and cut the whole thing off.”

“I said: ‘Oh my gosh. I’m in Eagles country and I’ve got a New England Patriots fan, and I spent 20-plus years working and training in Boston,” said Dr. E.J. Caterson, of Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, who saved Ashton’s hand.

Caterson, also a Patriots fan, made a few phone calls to the Patriots and not only got Ashton a new Mac Jones jersey, but he also got it autographed with a personal message from the quarterback himself.

“Now I like Mac Jones because Tom Brady’s retired,” Ashton said.