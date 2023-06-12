Floyd Mayweather’s family was reportedly threatened in social media posts after a wild melee between Mayweather and Gotti camps broke out in the ring during an exhibition bout between the two fighters on Sunday.

The bout between Mayweather and John Gotti III, the grandson of the notorious New York Mafia boss, was announced in April. Gotti, who started as an MMA fighter, had a 2-0 boxing record going into the match.

“Make no mistake, June 11, I’m bringing bad intentions to that man,” he said. “And I don’t care if it’s an exhibition or not, you started to fight me. It’s no quarter. So it’s kill or be killed.”

It seems those “bad intentions” boiled over because during the bout, when the ref tried to keep Gotti from Mayweather, the grandson of the Gambino crime boss pushed referee Kenny Bayless aside and went wild attacking the 46-year-old boxing champ.

The illegal move sent cornermen from both sides into the ring to separate the fighters and ended up in mutual disqualifications, ending the fight then and there.

Altercation breaks out during Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III exhibition match pic.twitter.com/ZiVXD7C2mN — Crown Nation Sports (@cnation_sports) June 12, 2023

But the situation continued to grow after the mess on Saturday. According to the New York Post, someone threatened Mayweather’s daughter.

Former Barstooler Jeff Nadu grabbed a screenshot of the threat posted to Nicolette Gotti’s Instagram account.

“@floydmayweather your daughter was ran through by [an] animal with 12 different baby mamas – your little circus animal – [you’re] all a pack of zoo animals,” Nicolette allegedly wrote.

“I swear on my kids I’m coming for your daughter, it may be 2 years, 3 years from now but I’m coming c–t.”

John Gotti Jr’s daughter and John Gotti 3s sister Nicolette with very choice words for Floyd Mayweather and his family following fight and subsequent brawl pic.twitter.com/YMcByrjS1v — BIG MAN ON CAMPUS (@JeffNadu) June 12, 2023

It is unclear which of Mayweather’s daughters the post was referencing. The boxing champ has two daughters, Iyanna and Jirah.

Nicolette Gotti’s Instagram was suddenly set to private sometime on Sunday.

