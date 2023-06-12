‘What a Joke’: Martina Navratilova Blasts Trans Cyclist’s ‘Victory’ in North Carolina Women’s Cycling Event

Tennis legend and women’s sports activist Martina Navratilova blasted bicycle racer Austin Killips, the man who won last week’s women’s cycling race in North Carolina.

Killips, 27, won last week’s “Belgian Waffle Ride North Carolina” in the women’s category, notching up yet another title he has taken away from female competitors.

The male who identifies as a woman was in the lead in the women’s division early in the race but fell behind one other woman about halfway through. But soon enough, Killips got a second wind and surged ahead, ending up more than five minutes in the lead of the field of women in the race.

Navratilova proclaimed Killips’ win a “joke.”

Olympic British distance runner Mara Yamauchi also blasted Killips, tweeting, “Man explains how he won a women’s cycling race.”

Man explains how he won a women’s cycling race. #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/62NWhfgwp7 — Mara Yamauchi (@mara_yamauchi) June 11, 2023

Many others agreed with the two female sports champions.

A complete joke and mockery of women’s sports. https://t.co/RSoiu56hig — Danny Kushmer 🇺🇸 (@DannyKushmer) June 12, 2023

This is a man who says he’s a woman & wins cycling races because he races against women. This is not stunning or brave

This is not deserving of love and respect This is a man who wins cycling races because he races against women. This is a cheat.#SaveWomensSports https://t.co/hKCQ7qRnaG — Christina Dalcher (@CV_Dalcher) June 11, 2023

Killips has won a growing list of women’s cycling competitions since supposedly “transitioning” in 2019.

He recently won in the woman’s category in May’s Tour of the Gila in New Mexico.

The win brought three-time U.S. Olympian Inga Thomson and women’s sports activist Riley Gaines to blast both Killips and the sport of cycling for allowing him to continue to take titles away from real women.

