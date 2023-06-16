MLB Commish Discouraged Teams from Wearing Pride Logos to ‘Protect Players’

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has given the league the green light to hold “Pride Nights.” However, for those franchises wanting to wear Pride-themed uniforms, the Commish thinks that’s not a great idea.

Since June is Pride Month, Manfred faced questions after leaving the owners’ meetings in New York on Thursday about whether the league would standardize Pride celebrations for all franchises across the league, as opposed to the current system, which leaves the decision to recognize Pride Month up to individual teams.

Manfred made it clear that the league would continue the policy of leaving Pride Night decisions up to the teams. But he also added that he wanted Pride Night celebrations held in a way that protects players.

“We have told teams, in terms of actual uniforms, hats, bases, that we don’t think putting logos on them is a good idea just because of the desire to protect players,” Manfred told reporters on Thursday, according to the Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes.

“Not putting them in a position of doing something that may make them uncomfortable because of their personal views.”

The issue of Pride Night celebrations came to the forefront this year due to the Dodgers’ decision to not only invite but honor a group of anti-Catholic drag queens known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at their Pride Night celebration.

Let's be clear. @dodgers aren't just welcoming the "queer nuns" as part of their Pride Night. They are giving them a "community heroes" award.https://t.co/g5JQGbdllC — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 23, 2023

Several prominent Catholic organizations, including CatholicVote and several Catholic archdioceses’ have spoken out against the Dodgers, highlighting the “Sisters” highly offensive mockery of the Catholic faith. Still, the team did not rescind the invite.

There has been notable pushback this year to Pride events. In the NHL, Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a Pride jersey during warm-ups. The Chicago Blackhawks also decided not to wear Pride jerseys due to their fear for the safety of a Russian player on the team.

Catholic groups are set to march on Friday to protest the Dodgers’ decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.