WATCH: Reds Fan Catches Foul Ball…in His Beer Cup

Beer cups have many uses. Chief among them is holding a beer. But followed up very closely behind holding a beer, is catching baseballs.

On Monday night, a fan at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park found out his beer cup was the perfect size to catch a ball after Rockies slugger Ryan McMahon fouled a pitch from Cincinnati’s Brandon Williamson foul where it landed perfectly in the beer cup of a fan in the stands.

As the New York Post reports, a similar ball-in-a-beer incident occurred at a Reds home game last year in May, almost exactly a year ago.

If a foul ball lands in your beer, you must chug it. pic.twitter.com/cbZt35qZnb — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 23, 2022

The odds of that happening twice in almost a year are likely very long. In each case, the fans got quite a kick out of the beer-in-one incidents. Then again, Reds fans have a lot to cheer about nowadays. Cincinnati has won nine games in a row and currently lead the Brewers in the NL Central by half a game.