Former Steelers, Cardinals Linebacker Clark Haggans Dead at 46

Clark Haggans, a linebacker who made multiple Super Bowl appearances with the Steelers and Cardinals during his career, has died at the age of 46.

No cause of death has been given.

Haggans played 13 seasons in the NFL as a member of the Steelers, Cardinals, and 49ers. As one of the better linebackers of the early 2000s,

Haggans formed an integral part of the Steelers 2005 Super Bowl championship team and the Cardinals Super Bowl team that came within seconds of beating the Steelers in 2008.

He was 46.

Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 2000 5th round pick of the organization and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team.

Haggans played his college ball at Colorado State before entering the NFL Draft in 2003. His final season came in 2021 as a member of the 49ers. During his career, he amassed 520 tackles, 46.5 sacks, 24 passes defended, and 16 forced fumbles over the course of 172 games.

Haggans had two children, a son, Damon, and a daughter, Alianna.