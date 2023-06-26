VIDEO: Dennis Rodman Turns Out for Houston Pride Parade in Green Skirt

Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman turned out to a Pride parade in Houston, Texas, on Sunday wearing a green skirt and a smiley-face hat.

Rodman posted a short video of his appearance to Instagram, showing him greeting fans and shaking hands as a security guard stood by.

The Instagram post was captioned, “Love will always win, Happy Pride.”

After a slew of negative comments about his skirt, Rodman jumped into his comments and scolded the detractors, writing. “Do your research, guys,” according to Fox News.

Dennis Rodman on IG: pic.twitter.com/OKwk0RhK6Y — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 25, 2023

Indeed, if the skirt surprised some, it wouldn’t be all that unusual to anyone who knows of Rodman’s colorful past.

As far back as 1995, Rodman posed for Sports Illustrated wearing a bondage-styled get-up on the cover of the 1995 issue, and the following year, to promote his autobiography, he paraded around in a flowing white wedding dress, said he was bi-sexual and was going to marry himself.

Still, Rodman also claimed that he had been almost exclusively with white women and had never acted on his bi-sexual tendencies.

Rodman has also claimed that his bondage-styled Sports Illustrated cover was the “best-selling Sports Illustrated ever,” Fox News reported. Though according to the magazine, its swimsuit editions are the company’s top sellers.

Indeed, Rodman has been seen in feather boas, dresses, and any manner of outrageous get-ups.

He has also long been an advocate of the LGBT lifestyle.

“I was, you know, doing all the drag clubs, I was dressing in drag. I was dressing in women’s clothes. I was doing lingerie and stuff like that and people in the gay community started embracing me,” he said, adding, “If you’re gay. I didn’t give a damn.”

