NASCAR Contractor Dies from Electrocution While Setting Up Chicago Street Race

A worker contracted to help set up for the NASCAR Street Race in Chicago has died after being electrocuted.

Duane Tabinski, 53, was killed on Friday while installing audio equipment, the Cook County Medical Examiner reports.

NASCAR issued a statement on Friday saying the worker had “suffered a fatal medical emergency.”

“We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident,” the race organizers said. “We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones.”

Local Chicago station WLS-TV was the first to report the story.

“Chicago police said first responders took Tabinski from the race course to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Friday morning, according to WLS-TV,” the Associated Press reports.

The race itself was plagued by foul weather on Sunday and, after a pause in racing, NASCAR chose to decline the option of resuming racing on Monday instead declared Cole Custer the winning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.