YouTube Bodybuilding Star Jo Lindner Dead at 30

Jo Lindner, a popular YouTube bodybuilding star known as “Joesthetics,” has died of an aneurysm at the age of 30.

Lindner, a German, had one of the largest social media followings of any fitness influencers. His YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok accounts boasted over 10 million followers.

Lindner’s girlfriend, Nicha, confirmed his death on Instagram.

“I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle,” she wrote. “He was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago, he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late.”

Two days before his death, in his final Instagram post, Lindner revealed that he was experiencing health issues following his Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT).

“When I lost my gains because I went off everything for 1 year but then could not recover my own [testosterone] levels so went back on trt,” Lindner wrote. “Trust me I tried to stop but be aware it might have long-term effects for your life.”

Lindner continued, “Trt is a big commitment keep that in mind.”

The German bodybuilder then posted another photo which he claims shows the difference between him before and after TRT.

Lindner also spoke at length about issues he was having following a hernia.

“Also my stomach now due to my hernia surgery now it’s a new hernia there and it makes my stomach bigger,” continued the health star. “Overall this post should show that even as a natural u can look amazing and why you just need to get in shape!!” Lindner then posted the following pic, which turned out to be his final Instagram photo.

Lindner suffered from a rare condition known as rippling muscle disease. An affliction that causes the muscles to be susceptible to movement or pressure. Lindner spoke about his health concerns in an interview with YouTube host Bradley Martin.

“The heart is also a muscle, that’s my biggest concern that what if I get such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp,” Lindner explained. “That makes me scared. That’s why I’m staying away from bodybuilding competitions too much.

“Because I would take all these diuretics and if I stop eating salt and drink a lot, and then stop drinking as well, you would pee everything out, and then you would take a diuretic as well on top and then you pee even more sodium out,” the German bodybuilder said

“I cannot exist really. I cannot even walk anymore.”

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death.