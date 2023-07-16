Do you know who is not a fan of the antics of certain female social media influencers who have chosen to step inside the ring? British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, that’s who.

On Saturday, Kingpyn Boxing featured a bout between social media influencers Daniella Hemsley and Aleksandra Daniel. Hemsley won the bout via unanimous decision. But that wasn’t what got Hearn’s attention. What got Hearn’s attention was Hemsley’s post-fight celebration in which she pulled her top up and flashed the crowd.

(NSFW)

This display did not sit well with Hearn, who blasted Hemsley and decried the damage her antics did to the advancement of women in the sport of boxing.

“I think if I start preaching people will just moan at me anyway, but you always ask for my opinion, my opinion is I hate it. I hate it. We’ve worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work. One thing we must understand is, that ain’t boxing. And that needs to be pushed,” Hearn said. “All that stuff – Misfits, Kingpyns – it needs to be booted so far away from professional boxing and we really need to disassociate ourselves with what it is.

“It does great numbers. It’s entertainment. It’s all of those things. And what we saw there tonight.… For me, what I’m trying to do and what we’ve been doing for years and years, the sacrifices people have made to be respected, it’s not boxing but at the same time I think it’s more of a reflection of society than a reflection of good or bad for boxing. I don’t like it.”

Hearn then made a broader point about the lack of role models for children in society and how many who are in a position of influence, use their public stage to chase “clout” instead of inspire.

“The problem today is you want kids to have great role models. I have two daughters. When my daughters spend time or have met Katie Taylor – it’s the greatest thing I could ever see,” he added. “Them, looking at a female, who has achieved so much and shown them that anything’s possible – even when everything’s stacked against you, anything’s possible. I think what we’re lacking in society at the moment is role models.

“And unfortunately, we now live in a world where role models, or influencers, are not necessarily doing things that the older generation – which I class myself as – or parents would want your kids to see or think is acceptable. Nothing to do with women, nothing to do with men. You want your kids to behave in a certain way. That’s not the way you’d want your kids to behave, in my opinion. This is only my opinion. But we live in a f*ck*ing mental world.

“Unfortunately, clout is just being chased all over the place. Each to their own. That’s her world… but not for me.”