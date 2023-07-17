WATCH: Fan Wielding Cell Phone Causes Massive Bicycle Crash During Tour de France

AP Photo/Daniel Cole
An idiot fan pushing his cell phone out toward racers caused a massive pile-up that sent nearly two dozen racers crashing to the ground during Sunday’s Tour de France.

During the 15th stage of the 21-stage race, a fan pushed his arm out from the sidelines causing American racer Sepp Kuss to wobble and fall after the fan distracted him.

As soon as Kuss hit the pavement, a chain reaction sent a dozen others to the ground and caused a pile-up of a dozen more behind that.

WATCH:

In the wake of this epic pile-up, several racers, teams, and authorities have reminded fans not to stray from the spectator lines.

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard both warned fans to be more mindful:

“Act nice on the side of the road. Don’t get on the road, don’t punch the riders. Be there and watch the race. You don’t have to get on the road or pour beer on us or whatever. Just have fun watching the race instead of doing some stupid things like that,” Vingegaard said.

Riders get back up after crashing during the 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 16, 2023. AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Riders recover after a crash at the Tour de France on July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

“We really love spectators and fans. They come from all the countries and it’s incredible to see how many of them are on the roads through all the stages. Try to be a bit careful looking on the road where you stand and look at the riders, not the helicopters and the phones. Enjoy the moment when we pass through. I just wish everyone can stay safe because sometimes it’s really dangerous on the flat sections and downhills. It can be a disaster,” Pogačar added.

The INEOS Grenadiers team let fans know its racer, Egan Bernal, was unharmed but reminded fans to give the racers room.

As YahooSports reported, Team Cofidis had a more forceful statement in French, roughly translating to: “Please be careful, so the party remains a party for the riders, but also for you. You don’t need a cellphone to create mind-blowing memories.”

