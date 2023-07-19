LSU Gymnastics Star Olivia Dunne Springs Handstands in USA Bikini to Promote New Energy Drink Deal

LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne is doing handstands in celebration of her new NIL deal with Accelerator Active Energy drink, as she wears a red, white, and blue all-American bikini.

Dunne jumped to her TikTok to post her patriotic display for the energy drink company that is already starting to go viral.

Accelerator Active also posted a photo of a bikini-clad Dunne to flog the NIL deal:

According to the company:

LSU Gymnast and TikTok sensation, Livvy Dunne is the newest brand ambassador of Accelerator Active Energy, a modern, better-for-you performance energy drink. Accelerator Active Energy is specifically formulated to enable peak performance for the modern athlete. Livvy joins a star-studded group of Accelerator Active Energy ambassadors, including Aaron Judge, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts, Freddie Freeman, Lexi Thompson and Tunde Oyeneyin. As part of the partnership announcement, Accelerator will be running a social contest where Livvy will be following one fan back on their social channel. Accelerator is NSF Certified. Accelerator is available nationwide at Target, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Dollar General, QuikTrip, Meijer and more.

Dunne recently blasted the New York Times for a hit piece it posted against her in which the Times blasted her for being a pretty, blond, white girl.

Dunne also started the “Livvy Fund” geared towards helping female athletes at LSU get NIL funding.

Olivia Dunne joins Travis Kelce and Aaron Judge by signing big-money NIL deal with Accelerator https://t.co/n83BGHYFTX pic.twitter.com/KrP7mHVvJW — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 19, 2023

@vuoriclothing excited to be part of the fam!💓 pic.twitter.com/tObBhWw4Hp — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) September 14, 2021

Although this wasn’t the ideal ending to my senior season, I am so grateful to have had the best season with the best team ever. Thank you to my coaches for all their hard work and making me the gymnast I am today. Forever and always, go pink 💗 @ENAPARAMUS pic.twitter.com/3lCryggYzY — Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) March 16, 2020

