Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic called out former NBA star Charles Barkley for his “empty politically correct” rant in which he scolded Americans opposed to LGBTQ ideological radicalism.

As Breitbart News reported, Barkley insulted Americans that have criticized Bud Light for partnering with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney after he had attended a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California.

“All you rednecks or assholes who don’t want to drink Bud Light — fuck y’all,” he said.

“Hey, y’all can’t cancel me,” he further asserted.

“I ain’t worried about getting canceled. If y’all fire me and give me all that money, I’m going to be playing golf every fucking day. I want y’all to drink this fucking beer. I got three cases of Bud Light. If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re trans, bless you. If you have a problem with that, fuck you!” he continued.

Charles Barkley: “If you’re gay, bless you if you’re trans, bless you. If you have a problem with that – F*CK YOU!” pic.twitter.com/eQID66Q2eS — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 14, 2023

Jonathan Isaac said on Twitter that Barkley basically presented a strawman that completely overlooked the actual concerns people have about LGBTQ ideological radicalism, namely, the transitioning of minors, the erasure of women, and the teaching of sexuality to third-graders.

“What does this even mean? No one with human decency want trans or gay people dead or without rights. God bless them all.. but it’s 1000% valid as a parent or adult to be concerned about the observable movement to influence children. Is that hateful?” he wrote.

“It’s insane that In order to be the primary influence on your children, you have to go to war against influencers, the media, movies, multi million and billion dollar corporations, and good people like Charles who choose to fall in line with empty politically correct statements and narratives. Nothings (sic) Charles said would get him canceled, and it’s wild that he thinks it would,” he added.

Jonathan Isaac became a national sensation in 2020 when he alone stood for the National Anthem while his teammates kneeled in honor of the Black Lives Matter protests that had swept the nation.

“I believe that Black Lives Matter,” he said. “A lot went into my decision, and part of it is, I thought that kneeling or wearing the Black Lives Matter T-shirt doesn’t go hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives.”

“So I felt like, just me personally, what is that I believe is taking on a stance that, I do believe that Black lives matter, but I just felt like it was a decision that I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives. I believe that for myself,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, Isaac recently launched his own anti-woke sports apparel brand.

“You have companies that are in that field who have made a conscious decision to either attack or undermine Christian values, conservative values, and things like that,” Isaac said. “And I think they have the free choice to do so, as much as I disagree, but I feel that we also have the freedom to create what we want to create.”

Retail brands have the freedom to go woke. We have the freedom to create an alternative. UNITUS launches August 2023. Stay tuned🙃 #WeAreUnitus pic.twitter.com/2TIfkVc6Zt — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) June 2, 2023

