‘F*ck Y’all’: Charles Barkley Defends Bud Light, Calls Dylan Mulvaney Critics ‘Redneck A-holes’

NBA Legend Charles Barkley has jumped into the debate over Bud Light and, in a recent onstage rant, said “f*ck you” to anyone who opposes the beer, such as those working to protect women’s sports from the onslaught of men claiming to be women.

He also called those boycotting Bud Light over its ill-fated partnership with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney, a bunch of “rednecks” and “assholes.”

“All you rednecks or a–holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light — f–k y’all,” the TNT commentator said at a bar in Lake Tahoe, California, where he appeared in a celebrity golf tournament, according to the New York Post.

He also dared critics, saying, “Hey, y’all can’t cancel me.”

“I ain’t worried about getting canceled,” he added.

“If y’all fire me and give me all that money, I’m going to be playing golf every fucking day,” he said.

In a video that is now viral, he added, “I want y’all to drink this f–king beer,” he said while holding a beer in his hand.

“I got three cases of Bud Light,” Barkley bellowed. “If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re trans, bless you. If you have a problem with that, f–k you!”

Of course, Bud Light’s sales have utterly collapsed since April, when the boycott over the brand’s deal with Mulvaney began to pick up speed. The beer has lost between 20 and 30 percent of its sales month-over-month every month since the boycott began.

For the last two months, Moedlo has won the spot as the top-selling beer in America, toppling Bud Light for its decade of top sales numbers.

