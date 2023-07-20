Police Cite Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison for Going 140 MPH in a 55 MPH Zone

Police in Minnesota handed Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison a ticket for going 140 MPH in his Lamborghini Urus on Thursday.
The Minnesota State Police reports that a state trooper was moving eastbound on Interstate 94 when he clocked Addison, going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to Fox News.
Addison was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving, the state patrol said in a statement.
The team also put out a statement on the incident.
“We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information,” the Vikings said in a statement, per NFL Network.
Addison was the Vikings’ first-round pick, and the team expects great things from the 21-year-old player for the coming season.
Addison was picked after Jaxon Smith-Nijgba (Seattle Seahawks), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers), and Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens).
Rookies are set to report to training camp on Sunday, and it appears that Addison’s driving troubles will affect his attendance.
