Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky, 33, Dies After 400-Pound Weight Breaks His Neck

A 33-year-old Indonesian bodybuilder and influencer died in Bali on Saturday after a tragic weightlifting accident.

According to Bali Discovery, Vicky was working out on the squat rack with a spotter when the incident occurred. “Vicky failed to complete the lift and fell forward, cascading the weight bar off his shoulders and snapping his neck and head forward,” the outlet reported.

Vicky was reportedly lifting a weight of 180 kilograms, just under 400 pounds.

The weight snapped Vicky’s head forward, breaking his neck, and leading to compression of the nerves to his heart and respiratory systems, according to Bali Express.

Vicky was rushed to a local hospital where doctors performed emergency surgery, but the young bodybuilder died from his injuries.

Paradise Bali, the gym where Vicky trained, paid tribute to their famous patron in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support. His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply,” the post read. “Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family.

“Every session with Justyn felt like much more than just exercise. He created a nurturing environment where we felt safe to challenge ourselves, both physically and mentally. His belief in our potential pushed us beyond our limits, empowering us to discover newfound strength and resilience within ourselves.”