‘Alarming’: Browns’ Marquise Goodwin Sidelined with Blood Clots in Legs, Lungs

Browns receiver Marquise Goodwin has had his season derailed in its very early stages after blood clots were discovered in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday.

The Browns put their receiver on the non-football illness list after he began experiencing shortness of breath and leg discomfort. With blood clots revealed in the ensuing examination, team medical staff decided that the 32-year-old receiver would need to miss the start of training camp.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin told the Browns website.

“It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Goodwin is in his 10th year in the league and his first with the Browns. He was a third-round selection of the Bills in 2013 and spent four years in Buffalo before moving on to the 49ers, Seahawks, and Browns.

While Goodwin wants to return to the field as soon as possible, he understands that a process is involved.

“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control and out of the trainer’s control,” he said. “It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion.

“The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.

“I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

