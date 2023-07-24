US-Born NBA Player Kyle Anderson Takes Chinese Citizenship to Play for China in FIBA World Cup

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson has obtained Chinese citizenship and will play for China in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, according to reports.

The 29-year-old, New York-born player whose grandmother was born in Jamaica to a Chinese father and Jamaican mother, is now the first pro basketball player to become a naturalized citizen of China, according to Reuters.

On Monday, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced that Anderson “obtained Chinese nationality this morning and met Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association.”

Anderson was called “Li Kai’er,” his given Chinese name, in the Chinese news release.

“We thank all parties for their support and help, Li’s family for their support, and the fans and media for their long-term attention to the Chinese men’s basketball team,” the announcement added.

It was not stated if Anderson renounced his U.S. citizenship, or if he is a dual citizen.

In 2018, Anderson went to China to re-connect with his grandmother’s family in the village of Shenzhen.

“Just being able to go back generations and find relatives from the other side of the world was just so breathtaking,” he told CloseUp360. “I still don’t have the words to describe what we felt there and how nice the people were, meeting them. It was awesome.”

It seems likely Anderson will fast become a key player for China. The team is ranked 27th in the world and is in the league’s Group B with South Sudan, Serbia, and Puerto Rico.

Anderson played in 69 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and started in 46. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. It is unclear if he is leaving the Timberwolves.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston