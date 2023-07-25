‘You Have No Proof’: Elon Musk Blasted for Suggesting COVID Vaccine Factored in Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

On Monday, LeBron James’s son, Bronny, suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Twitter boss Elon Musk opened the floodgates by suggesting that the coronavirus vaccine may have had a role in the 18-year-old’s medical scare.

Musk tweeted, “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.

“Myocarditis is a known side-effect,” Musk said, adding, “The only question is whether it is rare or common.”

Many said Musk is correct in questioning the safety of the coronavirus vaccine.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, for instance, tweeted: “This is my Bronny James tweet. Nothing to see, no questions to ask.”

Outkick contributor Charly Arnolt added, “Young healthy athletes like Bronny James should not be going into cardiac arrest….unless….”

Rogan O’Handley of the Twitter account DC Draino wondered if “people be held accountable for these crimes?”

And Benny Johnson said we need to pay attention to “trends we can see with our own eyes.”

But Musk was also blasted by many who insisted that the Twitter chief was wrong to suggest the vaccines may have played a role..

“You have no proof or 1st hand knowledge given to you directly from the family so why are you out here speculating about something so deeply personal and painful about Bronny’s condition?” Twitter user Leah Yarnes wrote.

Another attempt to use Musk’s logic against him, writing, “we cannot ascribe the entire spike in us roadway fatalities to tesla’s

full self driving and autopilot features, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.”

we cannot ascribe the entire spike in us roadway fatalities to tesla’s

Knee-jerk leftist naybob Ed Krassenstein, of course, also had to jump in to bash Musk, writing, “Myocarditis is also a much more common symptom of COVID. It’s also something that has been happening to athletes since the beginning of sports.”

Mario Pawlowski wrote, “Maybe it were steroids, or undiagnosed heart problems? I don’t believe in this anti-vaccine propaganda Elon. Why everyone I know, including me and my family don’t have any problems after the shots?” he told Musk.

Game designer Scott Graham scoffed at Musk’s assertion, writing, “Myocarditis is a “side-effect” of the covid virus itself, and even more likely from the live virus. Everyone was going to be exposed to the live virus anyway. Better to have the vaccine and thus less chance of myocarditis.”

