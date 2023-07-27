‘Everybody Doing Great’: LeBron James Speaks for First Time Since Son’s Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James has not spoken publicly in person, print, or on social media since his son Bronny collapsed during basketball practice at USC on Monday, until now.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Lakers star thanked his supporters for their well wishes and said, “Everybody doing great.”

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” James wrote.”Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!” #JamesGang

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

A family spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Bronny, 18, had suffered a cardiac arrest at USC’s Galen Center on Monday.

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” a James family spokesperson told TMZ Sports. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Ambulances responded to the scene on a Code 3 status, which indicates the use of lights and sirens.

No specific cause of the cardiac arrest has been given. CNN reported on Wednesday that Bronny James had received a cardiac screening as part of a program to screen all prospective NBA prospects, and his test did not reveal any complications or underlying conditions.

Bronny James is a 4-star athlete, a McDonald’s All-American, and a commit to USC. He becomes draft eligible in 2024. Both Bronny and his father have talked about one day playing in the NBA together.