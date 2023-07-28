Butler University Women’s Soccer Players File Sexual Assault Suit Alleging Abuse by Former Trainer

Three former Butler University women’s soccer team members have filed a sexual assault lawsuit alleging that their former athletic trainer sexually abused them and others.

The former trainer, Michael Howell, is accused of scheduling special training sessions “to build trust, isolate, and weaponize the young women’s desires to be the best athletes they could be,” the suit claims. In addition, the lawsuit alleges that Howell shared pornographic videos and used compromising photos of athletes to silence them.

“Howell’s sexual assaults were so frequent, over such a long period of time, and to so many women that the athletes coined the term ‘the breeze’ to describe it when Howell would lift their bras, spandex, and underwear and air would rush over their breasts and vaginal areas,” the suit alleges.

Lawyers representing the former players say that the suit has already resulted in bringing forth more alleged victims. According to attorney Monice H. Beck who represents the three players, “at least six women” have come forward alleging abuse by Howell.

“One of the reasons our clients filed this lawsuit is so that other survivors will know they are not alone,” Beck said. “In this day and age, knowing the abuse Larry Nassar perpetrated under the guise of providing medical treatment, it is inexcusable that this has happened on Butler’s watch.”

The lawsuit isn’t exclusively aimed at Howell. The former players name not only the university but also the university’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Health, Performance, and Well-Being, Ralph Reiff. The suit further claims that Howell had a close relationship with co-head coach Robert Alman, making players hesitant to come forward.

According to the player’s claims, Reiff “did not do anything reasonably required to investigate the circumstances, train the coaches, keep Howell or the athletes under watch, promulgate or request the implementation of safety policies, or otherwise protect multiple women as they were repeatedly abused by Howell in various locations on and off campus over extended periods of time.”

In a statement to the Indy Star, Butler University said, “The health, safety, and well-being of our campus community is always our top priority.”

The statement continued, “In late September 2021, student-athletes on the women’s soccer team reported misconduct by Michael Howell, an assistant athletic trainer. Upon being informed of the allegations, the University promptly notified law enforcement, removed Howell from campus and suspended him from his job duties, pending further investigation.”

Butler’s investigation into the allegations against Howell did reveal wrongdoing and resulted in his termination in 2022.