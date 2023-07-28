Cowboys’ 5’5 Rookie Running Back Amazes in Viral Training Camp Videos

Now you see him. Now you don’t! That’s how it usually works with fast NFL running backs adept at quick cuts and sudden bursts of speed. However, if you’re a defender trying to stop Deuce Vaughn, the Dallas Cowboys’ 5’5 rookie running back, you may never see him at all.

On Thursday, thousands of fans clicked on and posted reactions to training camp footage of the Cowboys’ diminutive runner slashing and gashing the defense for huge gains.

Vaughn, not surprisingly, was the smallest player at the NFL Combine. But that, of course, is nothing new for the Kansas State product, who has frequently been the smallest person in any group.

Though, don’t let that fool you.

Vaughn put up big boy numbers during his time in the Big 12. Vaughn had 1,558 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, 42 catches for 378 yards, and three receiving touchdowns during his time with the Wildcats.

The Cowboys selected Vaughn with the 212th overall pick in the 6th round. Deuce Vaughn and his father, Chris Vaughn, teamed up for one of the more unforgettable moments in the draft when the elder Vaughn got to make the call to welcome him to the Cowboys.

#CowboysNation, get your tissues ready Chris Vaughn of the scouting department made the call to his son, @C_Vaughn22, to tell him he’s officially a member of the #DallasCowboys 📞#CowboysDraft | @ATT pic.twitter.com/MszgQpRmhl — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 30, 2023

The Cowboys play their first preseason game on August 12 against the Jaguars.