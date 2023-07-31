A “non-binary” rugby player accused of injuring women in a match was previously named “hardest hitter” when serving on the men’s team, new evidence shows.

Last June, the “non-binary” player was removed from a women’s rugby match after he injured three competitors. After the identity of the player remained unknown, it has now been revealed. Per Reduxx:

The identity of the man involved in the incident has now been confirmed as Ash Davis, who previously played in the men’s division of the club and had been awarded the “hardest hitter” designation during the Senior Awards Banquet just last year. According to a source within the rugby club, there has been ‘much opposition’ to Davis’ participation in the women’s category, but club members are concerned about speaking up out of “fear of being labeled transphobic.” The source also explained that ‘many people have known Ash for years, making it more sensitive.’

Last weekend 3, yes three women’s rugby players had to be removed from a game and treated for injuries from hits sustained by a transwoman. The referee, after repeated dangerous tackles, had to remove the trans player from the game. — Diana Murphy (@diana_murphy613) June 23, 2023

Marshi Smith, the co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), told Reduxx that the rugby club did not care about the safety of the women players.

“Young women are being forced to jeopardize their physical safety to satisfy the desires of a man, Ash Davis, in Canadian rugby,” Smith said.

“Despite opposition within the rugby club, leaders like club President Jane Kirby are willing to risk the health and safety of young female players, prioritizing men’s preferences over ethical concerns and the potential for life-threatening injuries or death. This policy of sacrificing girls’ and women’s well-being for men’s eligibility preferences is unethical and perilous,” Smith added.

