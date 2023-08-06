‘Go Woke, Go Home’: Fans Rejoice After U.S. Women’s Team Defeat at World Cup

Alex Grimm - FIFA_FIFA via Getty Images
Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Members of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT broke out in tears after a penalty kick from ultra-leftist Megan Rapinoe sailed high over the net, thus guaranteeing the U.S. team’s loss to Sweden and ending their 2023 World Cup.

Fans on Twitter, however, had a much different reaction.

Rapinoe,  who has made far more headlines for her left-wing advocacy than she has for anything she did on the soccer field, missed badly with a chance to win the game for the U.S.

 

Fans on Twitter who were no fan of Rapinoe’s unpatriotic antics or those of her teammates were quick to delight in the failure.

Many questions were asked about whether Americans supported this USWNT after all the unpatriotic comments and gestures they have made over the years. If these comments are any indication, we have our answer.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.