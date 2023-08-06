‘Go Woke, Go Home’: Fans Rejoice After U.S. Women’s Team Defeat at World Cup

Members of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT broke out in tears after a penalty kick from ultra-leftist Megan Rapinoe sailed high over the net, thus guaranteeing the U.S. team’s loss to Sweden and ending their 2023 World Cup.

Fans on Twitter, however, had a much different reaction.

Rapinoe, who has made far more headlines for her left-wing advocacy than she has for anything she did on the soccer field, missed badly with a chance to win the game for the U.S.

Rapinoe misses the fourth! 🇺🇸:✅✅✅❌

🇸:✅✅❌ pic.twitter.com/RVbhQoclla — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

Fans on Twitter who were no fan of Rapinoe’s unpatriotic antics or those of her teammates were quick to delight in the failure.

Dear Megan Rapino, karma is a beautiful thing . Never disrespect the National Anthem. Go Woke Go Home #USWNT pic.twitter.com/79fgq8EHTV — Top Secret (@ICU1010) August 6, 2023

BREAKING: Woke US Women’s Soccer Humiliation After winning back-to-back World Cups the heavily favored Team USA has been ELIMINATED by Sweden in the 16th round. Team USA’s downfall was delivered by anti-America, anti-woman activist Megan Rapinoe’s EMBARRASSING free kick here pic.twitter.com/uO3aDQcYbl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2023

Megan Rapinoe misses a crucial penalty kick and laughs about it. She's pure trash. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/w08JsprWST — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) August 6, 2023

#Sweden ousts #USWNT on penalty kicks, featuring a shank by #MeganRapinoe. Her hatred of America and embrace of the radical trans assault on women’s sports made them harder to root for. But many teammates did not share her poisonous views. They fought hard and deserve our thanks. https://t.co/8YibPGAquz — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 6, 2023

No one remembers the loser of the game,

Unless you caused it.

National Anthem

Karma #USWNT

pic.twitter.com/Po3fJZxAlX — Ⓜ️🇺🇸😇 (@MikeOneshot) August 6, 2023

Megan Rapinoe laughing after missing the penalty 😂 She talked all that shit about equal pay and at the end she was the one that knocked them out of the world cup #USWNT pic.twitter.com/RJl6kEVJvJ — Amir Reza (@amir7reza7) August 6, 2023

My face waking up to the news that professional victim Megan Rapinoe is going home after shitting the bed. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/yG7Cvkbn15 — Aids Clapton (@AidsClapton) August 6, 2023

Many questions were asked about whether Americans supported this USWNT after all the unpatriotic comments and gestures they have made over the years. If these comments are any indication, we have our answer.