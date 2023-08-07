‘No Words Can Take this Pain Away!’: Liberty University Football Player Dead at 19

Tajh Boyd, a 19-year-old freshman offensive lineman at Liberty University, has died, the university announced Sunday afternoon.

No cause of death has been given.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd,” Liberty said in a statement. “We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.”

Coaches and players gave their condolences and paid tribute to their late friend.

“Tajh’s impact went far beyond statistics and accolades,” Oscar Smith High School coach Chris Scott told the Virginia-Pilot. “Yes, he was a formidable force on the football field, but it was his infectious smile, his positive energy and his ability to uplift others that truly made him larger than life.”

“It’s gone be a while before this feels real. But imma see you again. Rest easy Lil Brother,” Liberty offensive lineman X’zauvea Gadlin wrote on Twitter.

“No words can take this pain away!” wrote Chad Scott, the team’s speed and strength coach.

“I love you and appreciate our time together! You had a huge smile that could light up any room. Would love to give you one more hug and tell you I love you forever.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community,” Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell said in a statement. “We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times.”

He is survived by his parents, Tanzania Belfield and Dawntay Boyd.