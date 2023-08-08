Noah Gragson’s Replacement Crashes in First Race Since Suspension Over George Floyd Meme

NASCAR and Legacy Motor Sports suspended Noah Gragson last week after he liked a social media meme making fun of George Floyd’s death. However, in the No. 42 car’s first race without Gragson, replacement driver Josh Berry crashed.

The crash went down at the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, just before racing was suspended due to rain.

“We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.

NASCAR determined that Gragson’s actions violated the member conduct portion of their rule book and handed down the one-year suspension.

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson,” the racing organization said. “Following his actions on social media , NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

Berry attributed the crash to getting “loose” in the corner and losing control. But Berry is no stranger to replacement driving. Sunday’s race was the fourth time he has competed in a replacement role this year. Though, it appears Berry is headed for more steady work next season when he replaces Kevin Harvick.

Despite his apology for liking the Floyd meme, Gragson is serving a one-year suspension.