NASCAR’s Noah Gragson Requests Release from Team After Suspension for Liking George Floyd Meme

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson is requesting that Legacy Motor Club release him from the team after he was indefinitely suspended for liking a social media post critical of George Floyd.

“I have asked LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to release me from my contract so that I can take time to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process,” Gragson said in a statement, according to Fox News. “I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR – and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again.”

The team also issued a statement but did not say whether it agreed to the release.

“Noah has a ton of talent and has a great personality,” said Legacy Motor Club CEO Cal Wells III. “This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through this process with NASCAR and come back stronger.”

Gragson was only in his first season as a full-time Cup Series driver.

The team had also announced that Gragson was being replaced for at least the first two races after his suspension. And in that first race, his replacement crashed his car, throwing the team out of the race.

Gragson was suspended last weekend for liking a social media post that mocked the death of George Floyd. After the post came to the attention of team owner Wells, the Legacy Motor Club put out a statement saying, “We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team.”

NASCAR also reportedly determined that Gragson violated the member conduct portion of their rule book, and punished him with a one-year suspension.

“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson,” NASCAR said. “Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

For his part, Gragson apologized and said he was “disappointed” in himself.

I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.

I understand the severity of this situation.

I love and appreciate everyone.

I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple. https://t.co/PCX6iMJxRF — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) August 5, 2023

Gragson is ranked 33rd in the Cup standings.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston