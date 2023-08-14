Peyton Manning to Teach Communications Course at Tennessee

Peyton Manning was a master of study and communication in the NFL. Now he’ll try it on a college campus.

The University of Tennessee announced on Monday that their most famed alum would return to the campus, this time as a professor.

According to ESPN, “…the College of Communication and Information has appointed Manning as a professor of practice in the fall 2023 term. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback will join select classes during the academic year as a featured expert and work alongside the college’s faculty to provide learning experiences for CCI students at Tennessee.”

Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information, delivered a statement celebrating Manning as a “true Volunteer.”

“There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty,” Mazer said. “Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders.”

Manning himself is a graduate of the communications school at Tennessee. When he wasn’t leading the Volunteers to the 1997 SEC Championship, he was busying himself with earning a degree in speech communications.

“My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily,” Manning said. “I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers.”

Since his retirement, Manning has used his communications and media skills on the ManningCast, the highly successful Monday Night Football watch party show that Manning hosts with his brother, Eli. In addition, he also hosted the wildly successful show Peyton’s Places on ESPN+.

Manning is also set to co-host the Country Music Awards for the second time this year.

“Manning was 39-6 as a starting quarterback at Tennessee and holds the school record for career passing yards (11,201) and touchdown passes (89),” ESPN reports. “As a pro, Manning was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player five times. He owns the NFL single-season record for touchdown passes (55 in 2013) and passed for 4,000-plus yards 14 times in his 18-year career, which is tied with Tom Brady.”