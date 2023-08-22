Father of Titans Corner Caleb Farley Killed in Apparent Home Explosion

The Tennessee Titans offered cornerback Caleb Farley its prayers and any support necessary after the player’s father was killed when his North Carolina home exploded on Monday night.

The Mooresville, N.C., home where the player’s father was living — but titled to the player — exploded overnight on Aug. 21, killing the player’s 61-year-old father, Titan Insider reported.

The player was with the team at the time but left immediately to tend to the family after the explosion.

Some news reports pinned the cause of the explosion to a gas leak.

According to Yahoo News, neighbors told the fire department that they smelled gas ahead of the explosion that occurred at about 11:55 p.m. Thus far, officials do not suspect any foul play in the explosion.

UPDATE: Iredell Emergency Management confirms the man who died in the explosion was Robert Farley. Caleb Farley is here with his family and friends as they begin to sift through what is left of his home. pic.twitter.com/ZWQGAkLrBR — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 22, 2023

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that the team is supporting the player.

“I think what’s important is that we do everything we can to support Caleb and his family, and do everything we can to be there for him and support him, because that’s the most important thing,” Vrabel said

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on Caleb Farley and the tragedy at his home in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/nnDLb7R0HR — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 22, 2023

Farley’s teammates also said they are willing to help if need be.

“I’ll reach out to him. I couldn’t imagine that happening. I feel for him, obviously and he’ll be in my prayers. You just feel for him,” said outside linebacker Harold Landry.

“I’m just praying for Caleb. We were probably the last ones in the locker room last night, just hanging around,” running back Derrick Henry added. “I just found out the news, and we’ll keep him in our prayers and we all send our condolences to him and his family. It’s a tragic situation. I don’t want to speak too much on it, because I don’t know the details. I just couldn’t describe the way he’s probably feeling right now.”

Farley was the Titans’ first-round pick in 2021 but has been on the physically unable-to-perform list due to last year’s back surgery. But he also missed most of his rookie year due to a torn ACL.

