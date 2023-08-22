Former University of Houston Star Reggie Chaney Dead at 23

Former University of Houston basketball star Reggie Chaney, a member of the Cougars 2021 NCAA Final Four squad, has died. He was 23 years old.

No cause of death has been released. But, those who knew Chaney have taken to social media to express their grief at his passing.

“Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney, the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts,” U of H President Renu Khator wrote.

Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney, the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts. — Renu Khator (@UHpres) August 22, 2023

Chaney’s loss was also mourned by his first college basketball coach, Eric Musselman of the Arkansas Razorbacks, where Chaney spent the first two years of his career.

“He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates,” Musselman wrote. “His family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Razorback men’s basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney. He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p3E33QhFBC — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) August 22, 2023

“This past season with the Cougs, the last one of his college career, he played in 35 games and earned American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors,” TMZ Sports reports. “In total, he logged time in 104 contests for the Cougars in his three years at the school.”

Chaney was set to play professional basketball in Greece.