NBA star Kyrie Irving says he considers himself an “international player” and that he wanted to play for Australia’s national team in the Olympics, not America’s, but Team USA barred him from playing for the Boomers.

Irving’s American parents had moved to Australia before he was born “Down Under,” but he only lived there for two years before his parents returned to the U.S.A. So, he spent no time aware of his surroundings in Australia. Still, Irving says that because he was born in Australia, he does not consider himself an American.

“I consider myself an international player even though I played on Team USA,” Irving said on a Twitch stream, according to the Daily Mail.

“A lot of my peers laugh at me when I bring it up and some fans may not agree, but I was born in Australia,” he added.

Irving played for Team USA in the 2016 Olympics, and that year not only won a gold medal but he also won the NBA title.

But Irving now admits he didn’t want to play for the U.S.

“Team USA asked me to play for them when I was 17 or 18 … I wanted to play for Australia, but it just didn’t happen,” Irving said.

“Coach K (Former Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski) wasn’t going to let that happen either,” he added.

Irving is one of the more controversial players in the NBA.

In November 2022, he was accused of being an antisemite when he referenced the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories and promotes Black Hebrew Israelite ideology.

The Black Hebrew Israelites claim they are the true Jews and that white Jews came later.

The Brooklyn Nets soon suspended Irving for refusing to unequivocally say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

Irving was not only forced to sit out five games, he also lost some endorsement deals. Nike, in particular, halted its relationship with Irving during the incident.

