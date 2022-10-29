Nets’ Kyrie Irving Under Fire for Posting Link to Film Containing ‘Antisemitic Disinformation’

Nets guard Kyrie Irving has come under fire from the media and his team after posting a link to a film based on a book containing “venomously antisemitic” material.

Irving posted the Amazon link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”

The film claims to reveal “the true identity of the Children of Israel” and expose “what Islam, Judaism, and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie packed with tons of research.”

The film also claims that European and Arab slave traders have lied to blacks about their heritage to keep them confused and disillusioned.

However, according to Rolling Stone, the 2015 book that shares the same name as the movie released in 2018 is “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.” The book also, according to Rolling Stone, says that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted” to “worship[ing] Satan or Lucifer.”

The Brooklyn Nets issued a statement condemning Irving’s actions.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team announced in a statement. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL [Anti-Defamation League], who have been supportive during this time.”

Nets Owner Joe Tsai took to Twitter to condemn his star guard’s actions.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai wrote. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

Tsai added, “This is bigger than basketball.”

This is bigger than basketball — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

Irving has not yet publicly commented on his decision to post the link.