WATCH: Justin Verlander Tells Alex Cora to ‘F*ck Off’ During Heated Dispute

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora used to both play and coach with the Astros. They even won a championship together.

But that doesn’t mean they’re above lobbing an occasional F-bomb at each other.

On Tuesday night, Verlander was dealing with PitchCom complications and walked away while it got sorted out. Thinking Verlander was milking the situation to get around the pitch clock, Cora walked over to home plate. to argue with the ump.

Verlander saw this and promptly told his former colleague to “F*ck off.”

“You shook him off five times!” Cora shouted at Verlander.

“I didn’t shake that at-bat!” Verlander retorted. “I didn’t shake that at-bat! F*ck off, Alex!”Cora shouted something inaudible back at Verlander, probably to tell him it was good to see him again.Ultimately, Cora’s protests didn’t matter. Verlander pitched his best game since returning to the Astros, tossing six shutout innings, and the Astros won.But Cora and the Sox still have two more games in Houston to make up for it.