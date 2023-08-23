WATCH: Justin Verlander Tells Alex Cora to ‘F*ck Off’ During Heated Dispute

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora used to both play and coach with the Astros. They even won a championship together.
But that doesn’t mean they’re above lobbing an occasional F-bomb at each other.
On Tuesday night, Verlander was dealing with PitchCom complications and walked away while it got sorted out. Thinking Verlander was milking the situation to get around the pitch clock, Cora walked over to home plate. to argue with the ump.
Verlander saw this and promptly told his former colleague to “F*ck off.”
Alex Cora’s got a lot of nerve getting upset at Verlander for trying to fix his PitchCom considering Cora is the reason we need PitchCom in the first place.
pic.twitter.com/t3adyxtOdg
— MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) August 23, 2023
