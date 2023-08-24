Former Pro Wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk Dies at 79

Former Professional wrestler and WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk has died. He Was 79 years old.

Funk’s career spanned an incredible 52 years, from 1965-2017.

Funk’s passing was felt acutely by his friend and former partner Mick Foley, who took to X to pay tribute to his “idol.”

“Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Foley wrote.

The post was one of a few Foley dedicated to Funk. In another post, he urged his followers to watch Funk in action.

“If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many,” Funk continued. “There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you.”

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair also paid tribute to Funk.

“In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling!”

“WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans,” Funk’s former employer wrote.

Fans also took to social media to honor Funk by recalling some of his acting exploits in films such as Roadhouse.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.