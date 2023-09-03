Tom Brady Proclaims It ‘Michigan’s Year’ in Fox Sports Debut

Tom Brady made his first appearance on Fox Sports as an employee and made his first bold prediction.

What was his prediction? He predicted that it was his alma mater, “Michigan’s year,” to make some magic happen.

Brady appeared on the Big Noon Kickoff, where he discussed Michigan’s quest to repeat as Big 10 champs.

“Look, guys, I hate to ruin this for everyone else, but this is Michigan’s year. We’re coming off two back-to-back Big Ten titles, two straight Ohio State beatdowns. Sorry, Urban (former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, a Fox Sports analyst). Look, Coach Harbaugh’s got all his key pieces back. He’s got a blue-chip quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. A two-headed monster in the backfield. And we got a loaded defense.

“The winningest program in college football history is ready to go and make another national championship run. We got this. Let’s go. Go Blue.”

Brady picked a good day to make the claim that Michigan was poised for greatness. Minus their head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a self-imposed three-game suspension for a recruiting violation, the Wolverines smashed East Carolina 30-3.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy led the way through the air with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Michigan’s hated rival Ohio State looked sluggish in their 23-3 victory over Indiana.