Former NFL Wide Receiver Mike Williams Sead at 36 After Construction Accident

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams was killed in a construction accident in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday. He was 36 years old.

Williams, a Buffalo native, was a fourth-round pick out of Syracuse by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010. Williams achieved success quickly in the NFL. He led the Bucs in both receiving yards (964) and touchdowns (11).

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site. The Buffalo native was 36 years old. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 6, 2023

Those numbers earned him second place in the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. The Buffalo native followed up his rookie success with a stellar 2012 campaign of 996 yards and nine touchdowns, which helped him win a six-year $40.25 million contract after that season.

However, Williams later found himself traded to the Bills for a sixth-round pick.

Longtime Buc Gerald McCoy paid tribute to his former teammate on X.

Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams. Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!! 🙏🏾😔 — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) September 6, 2023

Williams’ last stint in the NFL was on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in 2016.

As for his college career, his 20 touchdowns at Syracuse are tied for the second-most in school history, alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.

In all, Williams compiled 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career.