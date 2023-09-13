Crimson Tide Football Walk-On Antonio Ross Arrested for Sodomy on Juvenile

Crimson Tide football walk-on player Antonio Ross has been arrested and charged with second-degree sodomy with a juvenile female, according to reports.

Ross, 19, was arrested in Weaver, Alabama, on Monday following a Calhoun County grand jury indictment, Fox News reported.

An Alabama football player has been arrested on a sexual assault charge. A Calhoun County grand jury indicted 19-year-old Antonio Ross on second-degree sodomy. Sheriff Matthew Wade said Ross was arrested at a home in Weaver on Monday. https://t.co/3XDOiYfa0K — AL.com (@aldotcom) September 12, 2023

He was released on a $50,000 bond later that day and immediately cut from the team.

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus,” the university said in a statement.

Ross has also already been removed from the team’s roster at RollTide.com.

The allegation of sodomy on a minor was investigated by the Anniston Police Department. The name of the minor and the details of the allegations have not been made public.

“This case highlights the need for these centers and funding for child advocacy workers who are specifically trained to interview children in a safe and comfortable space,” Weaver Police Lt. Andy Hunter told the media.

Ross was listed as a walk-on wide receiver, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 lbs, and joined Alabama out of Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Alabama.

