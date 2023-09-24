Taylor Swift Shows Up to Chiefs Game to Root for Travis Kelce Amid Dating Rumors

Pop sensation Taylor Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday in full Kansas City Chiefs swag as she rooted for the home team amid dating rumors between her and Travis Kelce.

Video went viral of Swift on Sunday, which showed her cheering for the Chiefs, further confirming rumors that she and Travis Kelce were dating.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game ὄ pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

📹| More of Taylor and Travis leaving the stadium 🏈 pic.twitter.com/w6IQhe5wor — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) September 25, 2023

What a start to the Taylor Swift Era for the @Chiefs 😆 pic.twitter.com/PCSab0CbpJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Donna Kelce has two NFL sons & might bag Taylor Swift as her daughter-in-law. That’s the All-American White Woman Hat Trick of the century. https://t.co/ed9R2jAs8m — Stef. 👨🏾‍💻 (@STEFisDOPE) September 24, 2023

Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown: “Let’s f*cking go!” pic.twitter.com/9giF2oFb73 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 24, 2023

The rumors between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been swirling for weeks now. Kelce also lightly hinted that the rumors were true during a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show. Per Fox News:

Kelce addressed the rumors on “The Pat McAfee Show” after his brother, Jason, added to the mix during the week when he said he believed they’re “100% true.” Kelce doesn’t mind it at all. And while he didn’t necessarily confirm what’s been said about the suspected couple, Kelce did divulge what he told Swift recently. “It’s life, baby,” Kelce told McAfee about the rumors spreading. “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

As Breitbart News reported, Taylor Swift recently appeared in the news when she encouraged Americans to register to vote ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently,” Swift wrote on Instagram Stories. “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Swift directed fans to vote.org/nvrd where they can reportedly register “in less than 2 minutes” while adding, “We’re at the starting line of the next presidential election.”

