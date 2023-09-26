TMZ Sports confirmed that the Travis Kelce merchandise was among the most popular items sold at the NFL Shop on Sunday, further highlighting the feverish intensity of the Taylor Swift fanbase. Per the outlet:

TMZ Sports has learned — Kelce’s No. 87 threads were among the most popular items on the NFL Shop on Sunday … this according to Fanatics, the league’s official e-commerce partner.

“Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com,” Fanatics tells us.

While it’s impossible to tell who exactly made all the purchases, the massive increase in jersey sales comes on the heels of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s visit to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs whoop the Bears, 41-10.

As Breitbart News reported, video went viral of Swift on Sunday, which showed Swift cheering for the Chiefs, further confirming rumors that she and Travis Kelce were dating.

The rumors between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been swirling for weeks now. Kelce also lightly hinted that the rumors were true during a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show. Per Fox News:

Kelce addressed the rumors on “The Pat McAfee Show” after his brother, Jason, added to the mix during the week when he said he believed they’re “100% true.” Kelce doesn’t mind it at all. And while he didn’t necessarily confirm what’s been said about the suspected couple, Kelce did divulge what he told Swift recently. “It’s life, baby,” Kelce told McAfee about the rumors spreading. “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

As Breitbart News reported, Taylor Swift recently appeared in the news when she encouraged Americans to register to vote ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently,” Swift wrote on Instagram Stories. “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Swift directed fans to vote.org/nvrd where they can reportedly register “in less than 2 minutes” while adding, “We’re at the starting line of the next presidential election.”

