WATCH: Packers Fan Dumps Beer on Lions Receiver After TD

The Packers have dominated the Lions for decades. However, going into Thursday night, the Lions had won three in a row against the Pack. How are Packers fans handling the role reversal?

Not well.

The Lions were diligently working on extending that three-game streak win streak when Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St.Brown caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from QB Jared Goff that gave the Lions a 6-3 lead.

Of course, given that he was at Lambeau Field and there were tons of Lions fans there, St. Brown followed the TD up by jumping into the crowd. However, one Packers fan did their very best to break up the happy scene.

Should the fan have done that? Of course not. Did St. Brown also take an enormous risk by jumping into the stands in a road game? Absolutely.

No matter, though, St. Brown was undamaged. The Packers, however, were significantly damaged as they lost to Detroit 34-17. The Lions have now beaten Green Bay four times in a row.