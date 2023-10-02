Fans Enraged by NFL’s Pro-Taylor Swift Instagram Bio After Controversial Chiefs Win

The NFL is taking heat for going all-in on Taylor Swift mania, even changing its Instagram bio to add a Swift reference and to read “Chiefs are 2-0 as swifties” before deleting the line.

On Monday morning, fans noticed that the NFL’s official Instagram account had the odd line about “swifties” right below the NFL logo. But by the late morning that line had been deleted and replaced with an empty space.

📲| @NFL changed their bio on IG "chiefs are 2-0 as swifties" pic.twitter.com/YxiwmoWWNC — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 2, 2023

That was not the only Swift content on the NFL’s Instagram. The league also posted a video of Swift on Sunday with the caption, “The @chiefs are 2-0 with @taylorswift in attendance.”

The NFL also changed its header photo on Twitter to include three images of the pop star.

📲| @NFL changed their bio and header "we had the best day with you today" pic.twitter.com/FxgoTZMnvF — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 2, 2023

In addition to all that, during Sunday’s broadcast of the Chiefs-Jets game, the NFL cut to video of Swift in the stands an astounding 17 times, according to the New York Post.

All this attention by the league on the pop singer had Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy disgusted and left him accusing the NFL of “simping” for Taylor Swift.

Not everyone on social media, though, was all fired up about Taylor Swift’s momentary fascination with pro football.

Me after just two weeks of Taylor Swift coming to NFL games… pic.twitter.com/8wJykvpNFh — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 2, 2023

Me every time they mention Taylor Swift… pic.twitter.com/YCqsGaC0Lt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 2, 2023

I don’t know if the NFL knows this, but their target audience doesn’t really care about Taylor Swift — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 2, 2023

The NFL's coverage of this Taylor Swift thing is really making me hate Swift more than I even cared to before. At some point marketing has to have some common sense, but that point is not today. The NFL Bio Reads "Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifties." Collinsworth couldn't breathe… pic.twitter.com/KghT5Q71LI — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) October 2, 2023

