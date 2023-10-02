Fans Enraged by NFL’s Pro-Taylor Swift Instagram Bio After Controversial Chiefs Win

Elsa_Getty Images (3)
Elsa/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The NFL is taking heat for going all-in on Taylor Swift mania, even changing its Instagram bio to add a Swift reference and to read “Chiefs are 2-0 as swifties” before deleting the line.

On Monday morning, fans noticed that the NFL’s official Instagram account had the odd line about “swifties” right below the NFL logo. But by the late morning that line had been deleted and replaced with an empty space.

That was not the only Swift content on the NFL’s Instagram. The league also posted a video of Swift on Sunday with the caption, “The @chiefs are 2-0 with @taylorswift in attendance.”

The NFL also changed its header photo on Twitter to include three images of the pop star.

In addition to all that, during Sunday’s broadcast of the Chiefs-Jets game, the NFL cut to video of Swift in the stands an astounding 17 times, according to the New York Post.

All this attention by the league on the pop singer had Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy disgusted and left him accusing the NFL of “simping” for Taylor Swift.

Not everyone on social media, though, was all fired up about Taylor Swift’s momentary fascination with pro football.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.