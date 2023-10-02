‘Tom Adored Him’: Author Claims Sam Bankman-Fried Paid Tom Brady $55 Million for One Week’s Worth of Work

As information about the business dealings of accused money launderer Sam Bankman-Fried leaks out, reports say that Super Bowl champion Tom Brady earned a whopping $55 million for about seven days’ worth of work as an FTX pitchman.

According to author Michael Lewis, Bankman-Fried, who is now on trial in a federal court accused of fraud and money laundering, spent big dollars on endorsements from celebs including Brady, Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, Jaguars player Trevor Lawrence, Shaquille O’Neal, Steph Curry, and actor Larry David.

Bankman-Fried’s empire was once valued at $32 billion until it all collapsed after a long series of risky investments by his hedge firm, Alameda Research.

“He paid Tom Brady $55 million for 20 hours a year for three years,” Lewis told CBS’ 60 Minutes, according to the New York Post.

Bankman-Fried turned to the sports world to bring his FTX crypto exchange legitimacy and visibility. Author Michael Lewis says he saw internal documents that showed the tens of millions paid to Tom Brady and Steph Curry, and for a Superbowl ad, Larry David. pic.twitter.com/Fx6qfhrdPJ — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 1, 2023

Lewis added that Brady was “sad” and was “crushed” when he first learned the news about the accusations of fraud lodged against Bankman-Fried.

“Brady really liked him, and he really liked the hope that he brought,” Lewis added.

But later, Brady reportedly became angry.

“As time has gone by and he’s ceased to get a really good explanation about what’s happened, I think [Brady] is just like, ‘He tricked me. I’m angry. I don’t want to have anything to do with it anymore,'” Lewis said of Brady’s reaction.

Golden State Warriors basketball star Steph Curry reportedly received $35 million for his turn as an FTX pitchman. Actor and writer Larry David reportedly got a $10 million payday.

While Bankman-Fried may have been able to parlay his deep pockets into friendly relationships with these celebrities, since his arrest on fraud, he is not “toxic,” Lewis added.

“Nobody wants to talk to him,” Lewis told 60 Minutes. “He has no friends.”

