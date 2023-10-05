NFL Identifies as Swifty & Proud: League Defends Pro-Taylor Swift Bio Edit Despite Fan Backlash

The NFL has been stung by accusations of making itself look foolish by hyping the attendance of pop star Taylor Swift in several recent games. However, it is defending its behavior regardless. Even Swift’s alleged boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, thinks the league is “overdoing” it with all the pandering to the Swifties.

Last week, fans flooded social media with criticism of the NFL for going gaga over Swift, calling the league out for putting Taylor Swift all over its social media sites and for showing her during the games more than 17 times.

📲| @NFL changed their bio on IG "chiefs are 2-0 as swifties" pic.twitter.com/YxiwmoWWNC — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 2, 2023

But now the NFL is taking time to explain itself for its teenage girl-like behavior over Taylor Swift’s attendance at the last two Kansas City Chiefs games, according to People magazine.

One of the criticisms the league faced was when it posted and then deleted a reference to Swift in its Instagram bio section.

But the league has reasons, you see?

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL told People. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

“The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players, and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games, and more,” the league added.

But as the NFL is justifying its gushing over Swift, even KC Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who is supposedly dating Swift and was the subject of her ogling during the last two games, says that the league is going a bit too far with it all.

As People noted: “A day later, Kelce, 33, said himself that the NFL is ‘overdoing it a little bit’ with the attention on him and Swift on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.”

Travis’ brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, put it to his brother, asking, “What’s your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor.”

“I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think…” Travis replied.

“They’re overdoing it?” Jason said, finishing his brother’s sentence.

“They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it,” Travis concluded.

