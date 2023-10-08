WATCH: Travis Kelce Falls Awkwardly to the Turf at US Bank Stadium

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce limped to the sideline after falling to the turf with a non-contact injury on Sunday.

The moment came just before the end of the first half after Kelce caught a pass, turned upfield, and then slipped. Although he wasn’t hit by another player, he got up in obvious pain.

After getting to the sidelines, Kelce slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration. Medical staff checked him out briefly before sending him into the tunnel for evaluation. A few minutes later, Kelce appeared on the sidelines with a heavily taped right ankle. Kelce attempted to re-enter the game on a couple of occasions but was called back by coaches.

He is officially listed as questionable.

The Chiefs lead the Vikings 20-13 in the third quarter.

UPDATE: Travis Kelce has returned to the game with 7:55 left in the third quarter.