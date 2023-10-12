NFL to Hold Moment of Silence Before Each Week 6 Game for Victims of Hamas Terror Attacks in Israel

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: An NFL shield logo is painted on the field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The NFL will pay tribute to the victims of the Hamas terror attacks in Israel by holding a moment of silence before each Week 6 game, beginning tonight in Kansas City.

News of the initiative was first reported by ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

The announcement comes after Hamas terrorists launched a surprise strike into Israel on Saturday that resulted in the torture, rape, and murder of hundreds of Israelis. Israeli forces have steadily retaken civilian areas and military bases initially seized by the terrorists while conducting hundreds of air strikes throughout Gaza in preparation for what many believe will be a large-scale ground offensive to reclaim the Gaza Strip. Israel has also cut power and water services to Gaza until the dozens of hostages the terrorist organization holds are released.

The shocking brutality of the Hamas attack prompted outcry worldwide and among sports teams and athletes.

On Thursday, NFL legend Tom Brady posted a powerful message condemning Hamas’ brutality.

“There should be no gray area about condemning Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote in a social media statement. “No human deserves this.” 

Brady’s former employer, Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, who is Jewish and is a strong advocate against antisemitism and for Israel, issued a statement vowing to continue the fight against hate.

The Chiefs face the Broncos at 8:15 EST on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football.

