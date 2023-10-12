Police Looking to Charge 3 Men After Patriots Fan’s Death During Stadium Brawl

Police in Massachusetts are looking to charge three men in connection with a fight that preceded the death of a 53-year-old Patriots fan in the stands at Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium last month.

Police tell TMZ Sports that they’re seeking assault, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct charges against three men from Rhode Island who were involved in the altercation.

The names of the men the police are planning to charge were not disclosed.

Dale Mooney, a 53-year-old lifelong Patriots fan and longtime season ticket holder, got involved in a physical confrontation after some taunting back and forth with Dolphins fans during New England’s loss to Miami on September 16. During the altercation, he collapsed and died.

“By the fourth quarter, it had just kind of come to blows,” said witness Joe Kilmartin, according to CBS News.

“Then you saw a fan deliver two punches to the victim, a Dolphins fan, he was wearing a Dolphins jersey, and the victim just kind of slumped over at that point in his seat,” said Kilmartin.

According to another witness, “At one point, one came down to the other one’s row, and it got more physical, just pushing and shoving, grabbing jerseys or whatever, but I only saw one punch, but I definitely saw the punch and the gentleman was knocked out in one punch, it was a pretty vicious punch.”

The autopsy report revealed Mooney did not die from trauma but died due to a medical issue.